BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control is hosting a drive through vaccination clinic on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bakersfield Police Department Twitter.

The department said the clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or while supplies last at Wilson Park. There will be low-cost dog microchips, vaccines and dog licensing for Bakersfield residents.

Organizers said the dog must be on a leash, you must take your dog out of the vehicle and the line may cut off due to limited supplies.