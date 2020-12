BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — While talk has focused on vaccines for humans lately, you can’t forget about our furry friends.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the City of Bakersfield is holding a pet vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at Liberty Park off Brimhall Road in Northwest Bakersfield.

The city will have COVID-19 precautions in place. You’ll be asked to stay in your car until your appointment and wear a mask.