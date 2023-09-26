BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s your lucky day if you’re looking to hop on a pair of wheels.

The City of Bakersfield will be hosting a free, family-friendly Active Transportation Summit and Festival from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Bakersfield Community House, located at 2020 R St.

According to the city, everything will be free, including a raffle for child and adult-sized bikes, skateboards, scooters and helmets. Additionally, free food and snacks will be available, as well as bike, skateboard and roller skate safety demonstrations.

The city said that project and city staff will be on hand to answer any questions about the Active Transportation Plan as well as active transportation in the community.

The city is also currently accepting feedback on the ATP project. Comments made on the linked interactive map will be considered as the city outlines potential future projects.

To RSVP for the summit and festival, click here.