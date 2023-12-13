BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rumor making its way around the internet warns the public of major road work on Highway 99 that would shutdown a portion of the highway for a week, but is it actually true?

17 News confirmed with the city that it’s just that — a rumor.

The city says there are no plans to close a portion of the heavily traveled highway. However, during Monday and Tuesday, work was being done on the connector ramp between westbound Highway 58 to northbound Highway 99, which temporarily shut down the ramp.

The city says that work has since been completed.