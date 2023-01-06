BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department sent multiple teams to clean up piles of debris from the recent storms that battered the city this week.

The RPD sent teams from its Tree Section; Park Rangers; and Support Team for Operations, Rangers, and Maintenance (STORM) on Jan. 4 to respond to calls regarding storm weather impacts in the city and clean up affected areas.

The Recreation and Parks department teams cleared more than 20 trees that had fallen or lost large limbs. The damage was caused by unusually high winds and as a result, the Recreation and Parks teams worked throughout the night and into the early morning hours of Jan. 5.

The RPD staff worked directly with the Bakersfield Police Department to clear streets and sidewalks of trees and hazardous debris. The following morning, over 25 additional fallen trees were removed and the Parks staff inspected all public areas to ensure the parks, streets, and sidewalks were clear.

The city manager’s weekly memo stated that many of the more than 45 trees removed were from private property, not city trees.

The city stated it has made tree maintenance a priority so trees are less likely to become hazards during storms.