City of Bakersfield considering new options to control animal population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield may decide next month on rules to try and get the animal population under control.

SPCA director Julie Johnson says backyard breeders and kennels aren’t regulated enough, and breeding can lead to overpopulation and strain services at local shelters.

The Bakersfield City Council is looking at two ordinances: One would allow animal control to spay and neuter animals that show up in city shelters more than once. The other would require breeders to be licensed by the city.

Councilmember Andrae Gonzalez said he supports the ordinances.

“We have to get a handle on the overpopulation issue in the city of Bakersfield and these are just incremental steps in order to really find solutions,” he said.

A third option would require all residents to have breeding permits, but the city is still studying that proposal to see if it has worked in other cities.