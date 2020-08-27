City of Bakersfield commemorates 100th anniversary of passage of 19th Amendment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wednesday marked 100 years since women were granted the Constitutional right to vote in the United States.

The 19th Amendment in the Constitution was formally certified on Aug. 26, 1920. Nationwide, buildings were illuminated in purple and gold — the colors of suffrage movement.

In Bakersfield, that included City Hall North as well as the Memorial Tree at Centennial Garden in front of Mechanics Bank Arena.

“We have so much thanks for those who went before us,” Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said. “We celebrate the countless suffragists who led the fight, who led the struggle for women all over to gain electoral equity with men.”

Wednesday is also Women’s Equality Day which is observed every year.