Photo of the 19th & K Street parade celebrating the first arrival of a train on the S.F. & S.J.V. Railroad, May 27, 1898, courtesy of the Kern County Museum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is celebrating its 123rd anniversary today.

On this date in 1898, the city of Bakersfield was incorporated, with a population of 4,000 people. Now, Bakersfield is now the ninth-largest city in California with almost 400,000 people.

The state Department of Finance reported last May that Bakersfield grew by 1.4 percent, or 5,500 people, between January 2019 and January 2020, the most growth among the state’s 10 largest cities.