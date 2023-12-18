BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield has been awarded $22.1 million dollars through California’s Transformative Climate Communities Program for major improvements city-wide.

The announcement was made at a news conference Monday morning at the Bakersfield Senior Center on the 500 block of 4th Street. City leaders say the funds will go towards affordable housing, urban greening, transit improvements and clean energy projects with a primary focus on long-neglected neighborhoods in southeast Bakersfield.

“I am hoping to see tree-lined streets, and people walking and exercising, and feeling proud of a community,” said Emprezz Nontzikelelo with the MLK Community Initiative. “Instead of holding down our heads, and looking at the trash, and all those things that just tears up our community.”

A portion of funds are also going towards a brand new Senior Center in southeast Bakersfield, slated to open in 2026.