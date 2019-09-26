City of Bakersfield approves funding for Kern County Homeless Collaborative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield agreed to provide funding to help combat issues stemming from the city’s homelessness problem.

The city council approved funding of $155,000 per year for the Kern County Homeless Collaborative. The funding will continue to the collaborative until 2024.

The county voted Tuesday to fund the collaborative.

Currently, the collaborative is a loose network of local agencies, but the new funding will give the collaborative its own executive director as well as three full-time staff members.

The council also approved a contract for waste cleanup services in Downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern, and the addition of private security in areas impacted by property crimes.