BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield has appointed a new Water Resources Director, according to a note made on Friday.

The city announced the appointment of Kristina Budak as the new Water Resources Director, effective Oct. 2.

According to the city, Budak’s hiring marks a return after spending nearly two years serving as the Engineering and Groundwater Services Manager for the Kern County Water Agency in Bakersfield. Budak previously worked with the City of Bakersfield’s Water Resources Department from December 2018 to September 2021.

“I am looking forward to returning to the City of Bakersfield to join the leadership team, and support the City’s efforts to provide water to the City’s residents as the City continues to grow,” Budak said. “I am excited to help the Water Resources Department continue to provide the best service to residents and be proactive in decision making and creative when addressing challenges.”

Budak succeeds Art Chianello as Water Resources Manager, who retired in September 2022 after 12 years leading the department, per the city.

“Kristina brings a wealth of experience both in the water industry as well as when it comes to the City’s operations, having worked here for almost three years previously,” City Manager Christian Clegg said. “She’s very familiar with the City’s water rights ownership, and coming off a historic water year in Bakersfield, we are very excited to have Kristina back to lead this crucial department.”