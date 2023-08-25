BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield announced the upcoming closure of Kern River Parkway parking lots located on Truxtun Avenue, which are scheduled to close for eight weeks for construction, officials said in a news release.

The rehabilitation project will include a complete removal and re-paving of both parking lots. The projects are set to begin on Monday, Aug. 28 and are expected to be finished by Monday Oct. 23, according to city officials.

The city provided photos of posted orange signs at both locations to alert visitors of the upcoming closure.

The Kern River Parkway and the amenities featured at the park will remain open during construction. Construction work time and schedules are subject to change without notice, according to officials.