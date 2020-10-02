City of Bakersfield Animal Control unit to hold vaccine clinic with new safeguards

MISSION VIEJO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: A veterinary technician prepares to vaccinate a dog named Cohiba at a drive-through pet vaccine clinic at Mission Viejo Animal Services Center amid the COVID-19 pandemic on June 23, 2020 in Mission Viejo, California. The vaccine clinic is usually conducted by walk-in but was held as a drive-through for safety reasons as the spread of the coronavirus continues. Some dogs were vaccinated inside their owner’s vehicles while other dogs and cats received their vaccines outside the car. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control unit will hold a vaccine clinic on Oct. 10 at Millcreek Park. Due to ongoing restrictions and precautions being taken amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Animal Control unit said the following safeguards will be implemented:

1. Clinic stations will be set up on the west side of the park.

2. Parking is available on R Street, 21st Street and the designated park parking lot.

3. Upon sign-in, customers will be given required forms and a specified time frame for when they can return to the clinic site for services. Customers will be advised to stay in their vehicles or move to another location to fill out their forms.

4. Customers are encouraged to disperse or wait in their vehicle and not gather near the clinic prior to their allotted time.

5. Pets will be handled by staff only.

6. While in line, a minimum distance of six feet from all others will be enforced.

7. One person per animal (2 MAXIMUM only if owner needs assistance controlling animal).

8. Bilingual staff will be available; customers do not need to bring an interpreter.

9. All customers will be required to wear masks. NO MASK, NO SERVICE.

Click here for more information or contact the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436.