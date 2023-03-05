BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Aera Energy and Bakersfield Southwest Baseball hosted a re-dedication celebration Saturday at 9 a.m. for the City of Bakersfield’s baseball complex during an opening ceremony for the new season.

According to the City of Bakersfield’s public information officer, city officials and Aera’s senior vice president of operations, Ted Witt, spoke at the event and threw a ceremonial first pitch to kick off the 2023 season.

Photos courtesy of the City of Bakersfield

Aera Energy renewed its sponsorship of the City of Bakersfield’s Aera park for 10 more years, providing $250,000 to continue supporting and maintaining the baseball complex, said a press release.

Aera Energy originally provided $250,000 to open the park in 2007 through a joint partnership

between the City of Bakersfield and Bakersfield Southwest Baseball (BSWB).

The 40-acre facility has 11 baseball diamonds, five lighted diamonds, spectator stands, a concession stand and more amenities.