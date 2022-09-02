BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield released a statement Friday evening regarding drought-related concerns at the Park at River Walk and Truxtun Lakes.
The city said it is planning to make a temporary exemption at the lower lake at the Park at River Walk to preserve wildlife and “avoid the negative impacts experienced recently.”
In the statement, the city said at this time they will not be diverting water to the Truxtun Lakes.
The statement reads as follows:
The City of Bakersfield continues to monitor the water levels of the water features at the Park at River Walk and has determined that it is possible to maintain a minimum water level in the lower lake there without impacting water supplies needed for the water treatment plants and domestic usage. The City plans to make this temporary exemption this weekend, starting Saturday, September 3.
This temporary exemption will preserve wildlife in the area and avoid the negative impacts experienced recently at Truxtun Lakes. It will also preserve this community amenity that sees many visitors from across the City as one of its most frequented park spaces.
The water features at the Park at River Walk, like the Truxtun Lakes, function as small recharge basins to help the City manage its water supply. Unlike the Truxtun Lakes, the lakes at the Park at River Walk are much smaller and require much less water to be sustained. The Park at River Walk also provides a more direct quality-of-life aspect as a regional park designed as a recreation space for the community. The City will not be diverting water to the Truxtun Lakes at this time.
The City continues to encourage everyone to conserve water during these drought conditions. Mandatory water restrictions under Stage 2 of our drought mitigation plan remain in effect and the City also has a list of conservation resources and programs to help businesses and residents save water.The City of Bakersfield