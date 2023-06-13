BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin City Council is scheduled to proclaim June 13 Larry Hallum Day at a city council meeting.

City officials say Hallum invested the majority of his time in shaping young people in the Arvin and Lamont for nearly four decades.

In a news release from city officials, he is described as ” the ultimate Arvin Bear.”

Hallum died in April after sustaining fatal injuries in a crash in February, according to officials. The crash happened on Old River Road and White Lane after an alleged DUI driver ran a red light and collided with Hallum’s vehicle.

City officials welcome community members to Tuesday’s city council meeting where June 13 will be proclaimed Larry Hallum Day.

The meeting is scheduled to be held Tuesday at 200 Campus Dr. in Arvin at 6 p.m.