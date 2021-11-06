City of Arvin names 5 finalists for vacant city manager job

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin has narrowed down a list of candidates to fill its vacant city manager position and residents have a chance to meet them Sunday.

Arvin officials said they have five finalists from a list of 35 based on a nationwide search.

The candidates are Peter Consentini from Huntington Beach, Jeff Jones from Bakersfield, Ricardo Nogeura from Capa Coral, Florida, Noah Cloud who is currently stationed in South Korea on U.S. military assignment and Donovan Olsen from Ames, Iowa.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, the city is hosting a community intorduction event at the Arvin Veteran’s Hall at 414 4th St. beginning at 6 p.m.

The event is part of a two-day interview process before the city makes a decision on a hiring. The city manager position has been vacant since May.