ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Arvin took the next step toward creating a shelter for the homeless last night.

Mayor Olivia Trujillo says the city has identified a property at 130 Bear Mountain Blvd., but until funding is secured, the city will only be able to offer meals to the homeless. Trujillo said that is expected to begin on Feb. 22.

Trujillo said she’s enlisted the help of the Shar-On Corporation and Labors for the Harvest from Taft to help serve meals daily.