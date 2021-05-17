City of Arvin hosting meet-and-greet event with new police chief on Tuesday

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Arvin is hosting an event for residents to meet new police chief Edwin “Eddie” Brock on Tuesday.
The event is happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the courtyard area between the Arvin Police and City Hall buildings, located at 200 Campus Drive.
Brock was sworn in as the Arvin Police Chief by city council on April 13.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required. Complimentary snacks and drinks will be offered.
