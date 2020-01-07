City looking to install new stadium seating at Spectrum Amphitheatre

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is looking to replace the seating at the Spectrum Amphitheatre in the Park at River Walk after receiving complaints from users.

The city plans to install new stadium seating to replace the metal bench seating in the upper area of the venue that many guests as well as the portable chairs in the lower seating area that are rented, set up and taken down after every event.

The city said many guests have complained about the bench seating, saying it is uncomfortable.

The project, expected to be completed prior to events that have been scheduled this spring, would install more than 2,000 new seats. This is expected to cost around $315,000, to be funded through Measure N dollars and the capital improvement budget, according to the city.

Despite the cost, city officials said they expect the project will bring some savings, as the portable rentals have cost the city approximately $1,500 per event. Since the amphitheatre hosts around a dozen signature events each year, new permanent seating would reduce rental costs of $18,000 per year.

“The installation of permanent stadium-style seating is necessary to improve audience experience and eliminate rental and labor costs, making the venue more financially viable and attracting more concerts,” Finance Director Randy McKeegan said in an administrative report.

At its Wednesday meeting, the City Council will consider approving an agreement with the Irwin Seating Company for installing the seating. The meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. in the council chambers, 1501 Truxtun Ave.