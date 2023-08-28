BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is looking to fill a vacancy to complete an unexpired term on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee.

The committee is looking to fill the Ward 2 position. City officials say Zechariah Garcia the alternate member for Ward 2 is resigning.

City officials say the term is scheduled to expire in December 2024. The applicant will be nominated by the city councilmember for Ward 2 and will be confirmed by a majority vote of the council.

The Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee recommends activities and programs to improve the ecological and aesthetic value of Bakersfield, city officials said.

Applications are available at the City Clerk’s Office located at 1600 Truxtun Ave. and on the city’s website. Applications should be returned to the clerk’s office.

Contact the City Clerk’s Office for more information at 661-326-3767.