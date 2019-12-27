City leaders, BPD staff honor Chief Lyle Martin on last day with department

City leaders honored Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin’s service during a ceremony today, Martin’s last day with the department.

City Manager Alan Tandy, Mayor Karen Goh, interim Chief Greg Terry as well as BPD officers and staff thanked Martin for his leadership and hard work during his 30 years with the department including the last three as chief.

The ceremony included a proclamation from Mayor Goh as well as words from Terry and Tandy. The event also included a ceremonial gauntlet featuring the department’s honor guard.

On Monday, Martin will begin his new job as the chief investigator for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. The chief investigator operates as the head of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations, a law enforcement agency with more than 50 employees, including 27 peace officers.

The Bureau of Investigations conducts investigations on criminal cases of all kinds as well as issues including public assistance fraud, public integrity cases, environmental enforcement, and elections fraud, according to the DA’s Office.

City Manager Alan Tandy speaks about Bakersfield Police Chief Lyle Martin at a ceremony on Friday.