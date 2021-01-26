City launches new cleanup teams as part of Clean City Initiative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield has announced it has launched its most recent Clean City Initiative effort.

The city said new cleanup teams will respond to calls for service throughout the city reported through the Bakersfield Mobile app as well as provide regular cleanup of “hot spot” areas and address other community-focused cleanup efforts as directed by city staff.

“The city of Bakersfield is proud to provide the Clean City Initiative and remains committed to improving the lives of its residents and our many visitors,” the city said in a press release.

The initiative is part of a partnership between the California Highway Adoption Company and the Bakersfield Homeless Center, according to the city.

The Clean City Initiative – funded by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure – aims to reduce the amount of litter, debris and illegal dumping throughout the city.

The program includes enhanced litter abatement activities, enforcement components, as well as establishing more convenient opportunities for the community to dispose of bulky waste items, according to the city.