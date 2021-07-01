City implementing new $2M program to clean up Kern River Parkway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is launching a $2 million program today to help clean up the Kern River Parkway.

The city said the program will focus on reaching out to homeless camps in the area, maintaining green spaces, litter and graffiti removal and more. The city is providing 11 dedicated staff members to accomplish this.

The program is being paid for through Measure N funding, according to the city.

“The Kern River Parkway is the jewel of the city’s parks system and this plan will ensure this asset is preserved for all users of the path and nearby green spaces,” said City Manager Christian Clegg. “It is crucial this vital recreation area remains safe, clean and welcoming for generations to come.”

The new dedicated resources include: