BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Take a good look at 204 Haybert St. It won’t be there in a couple of days. It’s on the city of Bakersfield’s death-row list of houses scheduled to be demolished.

The city has two lists.

One, of the doomed houses and another with 69 properties that were assessed last month for possible redemption.

Some nuisance properties are salvageable, and some, like the one at H and 5th streets, are not. After demolition contractor Steve Oakleaf finishes up, he’ll take his crew a mile south to Haybert Street and level this fire-ravaged house.

And the neighbors will celebrate.

Stephany Pena’s parents bought the house directly across the street 10 years ago and her sister has lived there for seven years.

“We would constantly see homeless here,” Pena said, “so the fact that they’re gonna come and knock it down is probably beneficial for us.”

She said she hopes it’s the first step in bringing back the neighborhood.

“It kind of throws it off, makes people think it’s not a safe neighborhood,” she said. “Every time there’s a fire the kids would get scared and worried their home would catch on fire too. …. Maybe our street or the block is gonna come back to how it used to be, you know, nice and clean.”

Oakleaf, who’s been doing this kind of work for 40 years, says a vacant house might look secure from the street. But behind the house is out of sight.

“The homeless people figure out how to get past those boards and burn more and burn more,” he said. “It’s becoming a steady thing.”

“He runs into vagrants and squatters constantly. He doesn’t mess with them – he just gets out of the way and calls law enforcement.

“It’s not worth the risk of getting stabbed with a hypodermic needle or worse,” he said.

How many times has he encountered potential trouble?

“More than often,” he said. “More than often, yes. In their mind, it’s their house and you’re violating their space.”

And once a house is abandoned, word gets out quickly.

“They communicate better than the military,” Oakleaf said. “They do. They congregate and the way they communicate … It seems like they know as soon as a house is empty and available, they’re in. And they’ll bounce from house to house to house to house and it’s everywhere.”

The city is investing in giving vagrants and potential arsonists fewer targets to choose from – $72,000 just in the past month. Property owners who want their houses back will be paying that back through tax liens.

It’s one house at a time as the city of Bakersfield tries to eradicate nuisance houses.