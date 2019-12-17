City hosts second meeting on proposed homeless shelter sites

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Concerned citizens had a second chance to weigh in on the proposed sites for a new low-barrier homeless shelter Monday night.

The City of Bakersfield is looking at two locations for the shelter. The original proposal is a site on East Brundage Lane, while the alternative is a site on Brown and East 18th Street.

Although most everyone agrees we have a homeless problem, there is no consensus on where to put a shelter.

Monday night, people raised concerns over the Brown’s site to residential neighborhoods and it’s lack of access to the freeway.

People also objected to the high price of the Calcot location but overall were more receptive to that option.

“I have heard more support for the Calcot faculty, once people learn what the cities plan is, that we are going to operate it as a referral only facility with private security,” said Assistant City Manager Jacqui Kitchen. Kitchen adds, “when people hear that and see what kind of positive impact it could have, we’ve seen a lot more support.”

The city also mentioned an extra ten acres of land adjacent to the Calcot site that could be used for a police substation or possibly low-income housing in the future.

The city council revisits the shelter site issue January 22, 2019.