BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield’s Solid Waste Division is hosting two pop-up large trash item drop offs on June 11 from 8 a.m. to noon, according to a press release by the City of Bakersfield.

The two pop-up locations will be at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village and 4200 Panorama Dr.

The City will be accepting large trash items, such as major appliances, furniture, mattresses and box springs. The City will not be accepting propane tanks, liquid waste, hazardous material and items weighing more than 300 pounds, according to the City of Bakersfield.

For more information about this event visit the City’s website.