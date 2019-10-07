City hosts first USA Pickleball Association tournament

Bakersfield hosted its first USA Pickleball Association tournament this past weekend.

The Central Valley Classic took place from Oct. 4-6 at the Greenacres Pickleplex off Calloway Drive, drawing participants from Kern County and all over California. Besides the actual competition, the event also included a free clinic for men and women to develop their pickleball skills.

Tournament winners took home medals as well as cash prizes. Thousands of dollars raised from the event supports the IAFF Local 1301 Firefighter Union.