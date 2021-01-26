City hosting virtual meeting tonight on new plan for revitalizing downtown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield is holding a virtual meeting tonight to get community input on a new downtown revitalization plan. 

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. through Zoom. It will involve discussion about the city’s new Transformative Climate Communities Plan, a roadmap for how the city is identifying and prioritizing future projects and investments in downtown and the surrounding area. 

Those interested in participating in the meeting must register in advance. For more information, visit bakersfieldtccplan.org.

