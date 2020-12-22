City holding two free holiday trash drop-off events next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is holding two free holiday trash drop-off events next month to help residents remove the extra clutter that comes with opening gifts during the holidays.

The drive-thru, drop-off events are taking place Jan. 2 and 3 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Trash can be dropped off in the parking lots of Aera Park at 100 Jewetta Ave. or the Mechanics Bank Arena, located at 1001 Truxtun Ave.

Accepted items include regular household items and recyclables that don’t fit in your carts. Household hazardous waste, as well as construction or demolition materials, will not be accepted.

The city is asking residents to separate tan cart items from blue cart items before arriving to help the drive-thru move as quickly as possible. Each person will unload their own items into designated bins provided at the event.

The city asks that residents wear a face mask or covering and practice social distancing. For more information, call the city’s Solid Waste Division at 661-326-3114, option 3 for Residential Services.