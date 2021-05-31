City holding pet vaccine clinic on Saturday, last one until September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Animal Control unit is holding a vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The drive-thru clinic is happening from 9 a.m. to noon at Jastro Park, located at 2900 Truxtun Ave. The city will provide low-cost vaccines, microchips and dog licensing. Microchips are free for all currently licensed dogs and for those purchasing a license.

This will be the last clinic until September due to the expected summer heat, according to the city. Two clinics will be held in September to make up for the missing months of July and August.

For more information about the upcoming clinic, call the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436.