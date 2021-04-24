City holding pet vaccine clinic next weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Animal Control unit is holding a vaccine clinic next weekend.

The drive-thru clinic is happening on May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at Lowell Park, located at 800 4th St. The city will provide low-cost vaccines, microchips and dog licensing. Microchips are free for all currently licensed dogs and for those purchasing a license.

Attendees are required to wear a mask and stay in their vehicles until staff is ready. Then, pets must be taken out of the car so they can be safely vaccinated.

The city said it saw 381 vaccines issued and 61 microchips inserted during its April clinic at Wilson Park.

For more information about the upcoming clinic, call the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436.