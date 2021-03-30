City holding next pet vaccine clinic this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Animal Control unit is holding its next vaccine clinic this week.

The drive-thru clinic is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Wilson Park, located at 2400 Wilson Rd. The city will provide low-cost vaccines, microchips and dog licensing. Microchips are free for all currently licensed dogs and for those purchasing a license.

Attendees are required to wear a mask and stay in their vehicles until staff is ready. Then, pets must be taken out of the car so they can be safely vaccinated.

For more information, call the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436.