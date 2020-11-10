City holding next pet vaccine clinic on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield will hold a pet vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Kroll Park, located at 7500 Kroll Way. Clinic stations will be set up near the dog park entrance. Customers will be provided forms that must be completed prior to services.

The city is also taking several precautions due to COVID-19. Customers will be given a specified time frame when they can exit their vehicle with their pet and get in line, with their completed form. Customers without vehicles will be asked to return at the designated time for services.

While in line, a minimum distance of six feet from all others in line will be enforced, according to the city. All customers are required to wear masks.

For more information, call the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436 or visit the city website.