BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Recreation and Parks Department is holding a Movie in the Park event on Friday.

A free screening of Disney’s 2016 live-action film “The Jungle Book” will start at dusk at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village, located at 9001 Ashe Road. Attendees should bring their own picnic gear, lawn chairs, blankets and snacks.

Attendees are asked to maintain at least six feet from people not from their own household.