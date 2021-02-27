City holding monthly pet vaccine clinic next weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Animal Control unit is holding its monthly vaccine clinic next week.

The drive-thru clinic is happening on March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon at Beale Park, located at 500 Oleander Ave. The city will provide low-cost vaccines, microchips and dog licensing. Microchips are free for all currently licensed dogs and for those purchasing a license.

Attendees are required to wear a mask and stay in their vehicles until staff is ready. Then, pets must be taken out of the car so they can be safely vaccinated.

For more information, contact the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436.