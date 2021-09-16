City holding dog vaccine clinic on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city’s Animal Control unit is holding a low-cost dog vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The drive-thru clinic is happening from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 901 E. California Ave. Vaccines and licensing will be available to dogs living within the city limits. Lines are subject to close before noon. Clinic stations will be set up on S. Owens Street. Attendees and their pets must remain in their vehicles and wear masks when interacting with staff.

The clinic will be offering rabies, Bordetella (kennel cough), and DAPP vaccines.

DAPP vaccines are for puppies needing to begin their vaccinations or adult dogs who need an annual booster.

Rabies vaccines can be given to puppies as young as three months of age, as well as adult dogs. A dog license must be purchased in conjunction with the rabies vaccine.

The Bordetella (kennel cough) vaccine is usually required for admittance into boarding and grooming facilities and is recommended for dog park usage.

For more information, call the Animal Control office at 661-326-3436 or visit their website.