City holding community meetings this month to get input on new homeless shelter

The city of Bakersfield is holding meetings starting next week to get community input on and share information about the development of a new homeless center.

The first meeting will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Jerusalem Church, 924 Cottonwood Rd. The second will be on Dec. 16 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1000 S. Owens Blvd.

The city has identified two possible locations for a low-barrier homeless shelter: 1900 E. Brundage Ln. and 601 Brown St.

The Brundage Lane location, a 7.24-acre property, would be able to accommodate 150 beds in the first three years and would include existing office space to allow service providers to be on site. It would also include space for a future police substation, according to the city.

The Brown Street location is a smaller property at 1.89 acres that would also be able to accommodate 150 beds. Office trailers or warehouse renovation would be needed to allow service providers to be on site, the city said.