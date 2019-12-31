City holding community meeting next week to get input on possible homeless shelter locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city will hold another public forum next month to input on the location of a homeless shelter.

The meeting will be held on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center. This is the third community meeting the city has held about the shelter, the first two having been in December.

The city is considering two locations for a new shelter: 1900 E. Brundage Lane and 501 Brown Street. The Brundage Lane property will allow for a facility that offer up to 450 beds and also includes nearly 35,000 square feet of both office space and warehouse space.

The Brown Street property is much smaller, with 9,500 square feet of office space and 22,800 sq-ft of warehouse space. The property would be able to accommodate a facility with at least 150 beds.