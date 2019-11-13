City holding Bakersfield Marathon this weekend; several road closures expected

The city is holding its Bakersfield Marathon at Cal State University Bakersfield this weekend.

The marathon will be held on Sunday and will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The runs begin and ends at CSUB and wind through dozens of neighborhoods and landmarks in Bakersfield. Thousands of runners are expected to participate in the event, which will include a full marathon, half marathon or 5K.

There will be many closures in place along the route, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. These roads will be closed as early as 4:30 a.m.

Stockdale Highway between Gosford Road and Calloway Drive will be closed during the entire event. There will be temporary road closures on Stockdale Highway, California Avenue, 24th Street, Beech Street, Chester Avenue, Garces Circle, West Columbus and Panorama Drive.

Other closures will be taking place in the downtown and East Bakersfield areas, BPD said.

“Officers assigned to the marathon route will do their best to work with the citizens of Bakersfield in areas that will be most affected by the marathon route,” the department said. “It is the Bakersfield Police Department’s mission to make this a safe event for the participants of the marathon, as well as providing continued police service to the citizens of Bakersfield.”

To learn more about the marathon, visit https://bit.ly/2rHvDGc.