City holding 2 free bulky item drop-off events this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is holding two free pop-up bulky item drop-off events this week.

Residents can drop off their bulky waste on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Planz Park, located at 1601 Planz Rd., and the Riverlakes Ranch Community Center, located at 3828 Riverlakes Dr.

Accepted items include regular household items that don’t fit in the tan cart as well as regular recyclables that do not fit in the blue cart, including cardboard, paper, plastic containers, glass bottles and metal.

Residents are asked to separate tan cart items from blue cart items before arriving to help the drive-thru move as quickly as possible. The city said residents will unload their items into designated bins provided at the two locations.

Household hazardous waste, construction or demolition materials will not be accepted, according to the city.

For more information, call the Solid Waste Division at 661-326-3114, option 3 for Residential Services.