City hires new Recreation and Parks director

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Bakersfield has hired a new director for its Recreation and Parks department.

The city said it has appointed Rick Anthony to the position following the recent retirement of Dianne Hoover. Anthony will assume his new role on May 3, according to the city.

For the past ten years, Anthony has served as the director of Recreation and Parks for Anne Arundel County in Annapolis, Maryland. Prior to this position, the city said Anthony provided parks-related services to municipalities from the private sector for many years.

“This diversity of experiences brings a unique perspective to this role with the city and will help us address challenges and opportunities with creative ideas,” the city said.

Anthony is a graduate of Lancaster Bible College and is a proud alumnus of South High School and Bakersfield College. He is also a certified Parks & Recreation executive through the National Recreation and Parks Association and a veteran of the United States Air Force.