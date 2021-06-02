City finishes Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project, will hold ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city has announced crews have finished work on the Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project. 

The city will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday to celebrate the completion of the $890,000 project. The project was largely funded by a grant from the California Natural Resources Agency aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The project includes improvements such as a new marked and signed crosswalk at the intersection of Williams and Kentucky streets, nearly 34,000 square feet of new and improved sidewalks, a Class II bike lane, 120 new trees, 28 solar-powered street lights and more. 

Construction on the project began in November and finished on May 4, according to the city.

