City, county leaders to review plan that would restructure Kern County Homeless Collaborative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — City and county officials will soon consider a new and ambitious plan to ramp up efforts to address homelessness in Bakersfield including a major restructuring of the Kern County Homeless Collaborative.

Under the new plan, a paid staff of four will be hired to coordinate the city and county’s strategy to mitigate the causative factors of homelessness.

The new hires will consist of an executive director and three support staff members.

A new executive board will be appointed to handle funding and accountability issues.

Proponents see the restructuring as crucial in the coordination of service providers and goal-setting in response to what most agree is a homelessness crisis in the community.

The proposal must still be approved by the Bakersfield City Council and Kern County Board of Supervisors.

The restructuring plan will be discussed further on “Kern County: In Depth” Saturday at 6 p.m. on KGET.