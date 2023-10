BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City and Kern County firefighters are battling an RV fire in east Bakersfield on East California Avenue Monday afternoon.

Kern County fire officials say the RV was fully involved and at one point a house was threatened.

The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. on East California Avenue near Mount Vernon Avenue.

Fire officials say two RVs were damaged in the fire and there was no damage to the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.