BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield and Kern County firefighters battled and extinguished a fully involved rail car fire in east Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the area of Edison Highway and Washington Street around 1:09 p.m.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, a Bakersfield Fire engine was first to arrive at the scene and extinguished the fully engulfed rail car.

The rail line is shut down as the crews battled the fire.

