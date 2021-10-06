City council to take up Kaiser Permanente Sports Village expansion proposal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield City Council will take up a proposal to expand the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Wednesday.

The $12.4 million dollar expansion would include five football fields, seating, a concession building, restrooms, picnic areas with shade sails, parking lot lighting and more. The sports complex, which is located north of Taft Highway between Gosford Road and Ashe Road, is the home base for Golden Empire Youth Football and over 2,000 local athletes.

Officials say the city was awarded a $3 million grant from the National Park Service in 2019, which will help in completing future projects.