City Council to hold budget meeting today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is meeting this morning as part of the city’s annual budget process.

Councilmembers will review budget proposals from seven department heads for the city, including the attorney’s office, Recreation and Parks as well as Public Works. This is the second and final workshop where each department will present their budget proposals for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall South, 1501 Truxtun Ave.

The city expects the City Council to adopt a new budget in a meeting on June 16.

To view the budget proposals, visit the city website.