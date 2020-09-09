City Council to decide whether to use local hotel to house homeless

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City Council faces a decision on whether to use a northwest Bakersfield hotel to house the homeless.

As part of the state’s Project Roomkey — to place homeless in hotel rooms — the Bakersfield–Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative wants to use the Rosedale Inn on Buck Owens Boulevard. A firm representing the Bakersfield Heart Hospital, which is down the street from in the inn, has filed a letter opposing the project.

The hospital says it is concerned its staff, guests, patients and property won’t be protected, and that it already deals with enough trouble from the inn.

The council can decide to accept the appeal, deny it or delay its decision.