City Council to consider saving historic Sumner Train Depot in Old Town Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The future of the Sumner Train Depot in Old Town Kern will be discussed at tonight’s City Council meeting.

The council is set to consider whether to allow the city to enter into a 12-month lease for the property with Union Pacific, which has announced plans to demolish the station following completion of a new communications center.

The company says if the city doesn’t step in, they’re going to tear down the long-standing station.

If the City Council approves the lease, the city said it would cost up to $10 million to bring the station up to modern standards, including about $500,000 just for roof repairs.

The city said it is proposing a one-year lease to provide a window for the private sector to step in with a plan to operate and revitalize the station. The city would also have the option to take over ownership or extend the lease when it is up.

The City Council has not yet indicated whether it intends to seek a lease agreement or let the depot be demolished.